Titan Coin Market Capitalization Hits $1.52 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $130.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008220 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010544 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000179 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

