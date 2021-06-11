Tobam Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tobam raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,349.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,503.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,289.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.