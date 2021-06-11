Todd R. Fry Sells 500 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at $685,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IBP stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,294. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $140.58.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,273,000 after acquiring an additional 136,321 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,985,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,124,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,213,000 after acquiring an additional 156,977 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,491,000 after acquiring an additional 96,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 497.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after acquiring an additional 311,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.