Tokes (TKS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001363 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

