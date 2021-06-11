TomoChain Price Hits $1.45 on Major Exchanges (TOMO)

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, TomoChain has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00003889 BTC on popular exchanges. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $118.68 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain was first traded on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,669,588 coins. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

TomoChain Coin Trading

