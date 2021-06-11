Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Down 85.0% in May

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

TMRAY traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556. Tomra Systems ASA has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.52%.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, and Food Solutions. The Collection Solutions division engages in the development, production, rental, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

