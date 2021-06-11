TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Update

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the May 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TMOAY stock remained flat at $$4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. TomTom has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.57.

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

