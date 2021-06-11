TONToken (TON) Price Hits $0.0127 on Exchanges

TONToken (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. TONToken has a total market capitalization of $567,928.01 and approximately $52,496.00 worth of TONToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TONToken has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One TONToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TONToken Profile

TONToken (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. TONToken’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TONToken’s official website is toncommunity.org . TONToken’s official Twitter account is @TONCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

TONToken Coin Trading

