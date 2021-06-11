TOP (TOP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $372,331.00

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. TOP has a total market cap of $10.71 million and approximately $372,331.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TOP has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.91 or 0.00759884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00084552 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

