Tornado Price Tops $52.70 on Top Exchanges (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tornado has a total market cap of $316,183.33 and $337,321.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for approximately $52.70 or 0.00141581 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00056251 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00161850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.88 or 0.00193115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.83 or 0.01122588 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,298.76 or 1.00210193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

