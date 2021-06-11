Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 24,576 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,576 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of MGM Resorts International worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 179,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $255,234.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $857,795.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,786 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,294. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.08. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $44.40.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

