Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 2,858 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth $153,899,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,390,000 after acquiring an additional 42,671 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.84.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.