Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 3,220 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Domino’s Pizza worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

In related news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,798 shares of company stock worth $11,304,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $448.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $452.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

