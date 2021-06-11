Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,606 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $128.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

