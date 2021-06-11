Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,141 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 14,236 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $10,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $171.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

In other Expedia Group news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,631 shares of company stock valued at $20,648,503. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

