Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,195 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,298.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 155,910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,786,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

J opened at $141.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.28. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

