Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,175 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $11,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Boston Partners increased its stake in DTE Energy by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after buying an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after buying an additional 789,003 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DTE Energy by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after buying an additional 777,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after buying an additional 374,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,761,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

NYSE:DTE opened at $138.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.63. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $102.19 and a 52 week high of $145.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

