Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Bank lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,935 shares of company stock worth $11,130,300. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $424.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.26 and a beta of 0.56. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.22.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

