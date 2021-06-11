Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10.79 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 238,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,998 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BR opened at $161.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.59. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.20 and a 52 week high of $167.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

