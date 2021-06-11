Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.06 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,949 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Dover worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dover by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Dover by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after buying an additional 32,475 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dover by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Dover by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $150.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.33. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

