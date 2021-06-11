Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.29 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,105 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 41.9% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 40,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $5,669,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 162.0% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 259,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,826,000 after purchasing an additional 160,418 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 61.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,738 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $106.31 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

