Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.25 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,739 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 13,999 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,646 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,633,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,085,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $642,733.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,126.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $280,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,644,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,462 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTXS stock opened at $118.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.45. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

