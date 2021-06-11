Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 384,715 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,297,000 after buying an additional 4,150,843 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,490 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $129,109,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,939,000 after purchasing an additional 254,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,532,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,529,000 after purchasing an additional 90,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $42.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

