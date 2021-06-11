Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.91 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of IDEX worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in IDEX in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

IEX stock opened at $220.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.70. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $145.85 and a 1 year high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

