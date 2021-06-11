Toronto Dominion Bank Has $9.25 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 138.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $344.62 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.72 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.64.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

