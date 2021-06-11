Toronto Dominion Bank Has $9.96 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,950 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 46.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 50,099 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in PPL by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 26,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in PPL by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 13,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

