Toronto Dominion Bank Has $9.96 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Waters worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waters by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Waters by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waters by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Waters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 118,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT stock opened at $333.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.27. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $171.38 and a 52-week high of $334.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.