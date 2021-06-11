Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,780 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Masco worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Masco by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.