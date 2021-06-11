Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Raymond James worth $9,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Raymond James by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 720,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,926,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $128.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $64.98 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,878. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

