Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,070,557 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $11,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,520,000 after buying an additional 619,379 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after buying an additional 1,839,952 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,963,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,006,000 after buying an additional 1,147,692 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 76.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,524,000 after buying an additional 2,473,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,607,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.95.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

