Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST stock opened at $343.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.72 and a 12-month high of $349.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

