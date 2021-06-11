Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 38,618 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 171.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,618 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 231.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,003 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,077. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

