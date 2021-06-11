Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 44,170 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,170 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of The Mosaic worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.61. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.86.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

