Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 273.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428,836 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.28% of CI Financial worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $4,995,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,989,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $18.08 on Friday. CI Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1488 dividend. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

CIXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.