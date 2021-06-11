Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,253 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Duke Realty worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 567.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

