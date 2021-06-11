Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,252 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 66,077 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,967,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $124.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.62. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

