Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,111 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of FMC worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after acquiring an additional 452,341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after acquiring an additional 218,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $128,533,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at $118,771,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 946,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,638,000 after buying an additional 272,411 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

NYSE FMC opened at $118.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $93.52 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.18.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

