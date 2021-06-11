Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,469 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.9% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 95,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 135.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $1,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

HRL opened at $48.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,478 shares of company stock worth $2,110,298 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

