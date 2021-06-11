Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 18,378 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,378 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Xylem worth $10,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $240,289,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $83,597,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Xylem by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after acquiring an additional 477,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $118.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.51. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,452. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

