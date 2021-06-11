Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 24,924 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,924 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,879 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $165,577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,503,000 after buying an additional 220,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,501,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,378,000 after buying an additional 463,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HST. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.66.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

