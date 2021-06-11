Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,796 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $335.41 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 134.70, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.71.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

