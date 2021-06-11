Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 39,832 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,832 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after buying an additional 2,535,606 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after acquiring an additional 322,495 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,424,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

