Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,265 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $11,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 756,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,055,000 after buying an additional 13,504 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,832,000 after buying an additional 60,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 163,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG opened at $47.25 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several research firms have commented on CFG. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.