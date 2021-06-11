Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,310 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,204,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 92,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after buying an additional 24,366 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.90.

Teleflex stock opened at $396.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

