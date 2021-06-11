Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,934 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of The Cooper Companies worth $10,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $374.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $393.29. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $415.96. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

