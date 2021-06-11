Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,551 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.12% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $10,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KL opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.71. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

