Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,305 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

