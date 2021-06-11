Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Trading Down 0.4%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.00. 1,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOTZF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Total Energy Services from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.