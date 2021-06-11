Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP) Insider Sells £57,500 in Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP) insider John D. Wright sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20), for a total value of £57,500 ($75,124.12).

Shares of LON TXP remained flat at $GBX 93 ($1.22) during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 44,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The stock has a market cap of £194.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.55. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 1-year low of GBX 42.30 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.74.

TXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

