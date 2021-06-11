Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Director Sells C$98,125.00 in Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Director John David Wright sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$98,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,996,895 shares in the company, valued at C$7,845,125.15.

Shares of TSE:TXP traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.59. 76,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.82 and a 12 month high of C$3.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$332.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.70.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.41 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

